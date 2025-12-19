Off The Record With Iram

Off The Record With Iram

Home
Notes
Archive
About

December 2025

November 2025

The forgotten soldiers who fought Britain's wars
As some insist only those born here can become MPs, a production at Hampton Court honours the Indians who once fought for a nation that that now…
  Iram Ramzan
The mysterious death of an Iranian activist, a chef putting Iraqi food on the global map, and the downfall of a "Bitcoin queen"
Recap: Here are links to my recent posts you may have missed.
  Iram Ramzan
The anti-prevent report that wants to bring ISIS fighters back to Britain
A glossy appeal for "inclusion" that sidelines ideology, weakens Prevent, and invites back those who walked away to join a terrorist group
  Iram Ramzan
The safeguarding failures behind Sara Sharif’s murder
Watch now | A review raises hard questions about whether fear of appearing culturally insensitive allowed abuse to go unchecked
  Iram Ramzan
23:54
‘Shocked but not surprised’: Manchester after the Yom Kippur attack
One month on from the synagogue terror, survivors and neighbours speak about trauma, faith, and what it means to be Jewish in Britain today.
  Iram Ramzan

October 2025

© 2026 Iram Ramzan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture