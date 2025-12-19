Off The Record With Iram
All Eyes On Iran
Two recent analyses from me on the bravery of protesting Iranians, PLUS a question: does this wave of demonstrations feel different to you?
18 hrs ago
Iram Ramzan
What I wrote in 2025
A short look back at the pieces I published last year
Jan 2
Iram Ramzan
December 2025
It's my birthday and I'll post a newsletter if I want to!
All the things I've learned and what I'm grateful for, as I turn 38
Dec 19, 2025
Iram Ramzan
What Australia’s social media ban for children made me admit about my own scrolling habits
It’s easy to talk about online harms for young people, but harder to confront how phones are chipping away at our own attention spans
Dec 12, 2025
Iram Ramzan
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's ordeal shows us how Iran treats dissidents
A new BBC drama highlights the personal cost of the Islamic Republic's long-running campaign to silence critics and pressure the West.
Dec 5, 2025
Iram Ramzan
November 2025
The forgotten soldiers who fought Britain's wars
As some insist only those born here can become MPs, a production at Hampton Court honours the Indians who once fought for a nation that that now…
Nov 28, 2025
Iram Ramzan
The mysterious death of an Iranian activist, a chef putting Iraqi food on the global map, and the downfall of a "Bitcoin queen"
Recap: Here are links to my recent posts you may have missed.
Nov 24, 2025
Iram Ramzan
The anti-prevent report that wants to bring ISIS fighters back to Britain
A glossy appeal for "inclusion" that sidelines ideology, weakens Prevent, and invites back those who walked away to join a terrorist group
Nov 21, 2025
Iram Ramzan
The safeguarding failures behind Sara Sharif’s murder
Watch now | A review raises hard questions about whether fear of appearing culturally insensitive allowed abuse to go unchecked
Nov 14, 2025
Iram Ramzan
‘Shocked but not surprised’: Manchester after the Yom Kippur attack
One month on from the synagogue terror, survivors and neighbours speak about trauma, faith, and what it means to be Jewish in Britain today.
Nov 7, 2025
Iram Ramzan
October 2025
Malala’s memoir is a mirror to South Asian society and what it means to be a “good girl”
In her most personal book yet, the girls’ rights activist reveals the private battles behind her public image and the cultural expectations that still…
Oct 24, 2025
Iram Ramzan
Tommy Robinson is no friend to Jews
The far-right activist is using minorities as a weapon for his own nefarious cause. Plus: a mosque's shameful ban on women runners and my appearance at…
Oct 17, 2025
Iram Ramzan
