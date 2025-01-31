Why subscribe?

I’m Iram Ramzan, a journalist and feature writer with a passion for telling stories that matter.

Originally from the north of England and now calling London home, I bring a unique perspective on the issues shaping our world today — whether it’s politics, social affairs, or the stories that others miss.

I’m fortunate to have covered a range of topics throughout my career — from the deeply serious, like my analysis on cousin marriages, to heart-wrenching interviews, such as this one with the Israeli father of a girl murdered by Hamas on October 7.

But I’ve had my fair share of fun too, like when I interviewed action-movie legend Jean-Claude Van Damme. And who could forget the time I spent with a life-sized fluffy teddy bear in Bulgaria? My friends still haven’t let me live that one down…

I’m also a co-host on Taking The Myth, a monthly podcast discussing the topical issues of the day. You can check it out here.

A lot of journalists are now using Substack to share their work directly with readers — giving us more control over what we write and how we engage. So I thought, why not? This is a space where I can share original pieces, give you a behind-the-scenes look at my work, and — because I’m always bursting with opinions — recommend books, dramas, Bollywood films, and anything else I’m currently obsessed with.

I’ve called this newsletter ‘Off The Record With Iram’, because I’ve lost count of the times someone has started a normal conversation with me by saying: ‘This is off the record by the way’, as if I’m secretly recording everything they say. I only do that sometimes…

For now, my newsletter is free to read, but I’ll be exploring a subscription model soon. If you enjoy my writing and want to support me, hit that big, shiny button below.

No fillers, no agendas, just straightforward thoughts on the stories that matter and the moments that make life interesting.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.