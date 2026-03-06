Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Saturday February 28.

At last, he is dead. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran with an iron fist as its supreme leader for over 36 years, facing off the US and Israel while brutally crushing dissent at home, was killed on Saturday February 28.

The 86-year-old, who was one of the most powerful men int he Middle East, was targeted in the US-Israeli strikes, along with several senior military officials, including from the elite army unit, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Israel and US President Donald Trump declared he was dead on Saturday, but it took 24 hours for Iranian state media to confirm the supreme leader’s demise.

No one should be sad on this occasion. Khamenei had presided over a murderous regime committed to the destruction of the West and its allies. He spent decades orchestrating terror across the Middle East, cultivating proxies from Hamas and Hezbollah to the Houthis while pushing Iran’s nuclear ambitions forward.

At home he was responsible for killing thousands of his own citizens who, in recent months, demanded freedom.

His death may give Iranians a historic chance to reclaim their country after decades of repression.

So it was no surprise to see diaspora Iranians singing and dancing at Khamenei’s downfall in multiple cities around the world.

“I think few people will mourn the ayatollah’s death, not least the families and friends of the thousands of protesters murdered on the streets of Iranian cities,” said the UK defence secretary John Healy. Speaking to the BBC just 24 hours after Khamenei’s death, the Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough said the regime was “a source of evil – murdering its own citizens and sponsoring and exporting terror.”

Yet, astonishingly, people in Britain are mourning Khamenei’s death!

In London, the Islamic Centre of England (ICE) proclaimed in a poster its “deep sorrow and heartbreak” at Khamenei’s demise and organised started prayers to “mourn the martyrdom of the Imam of the Ummah”.

The centre, in Maida Vale, has been under Charity Commission investigation since 2022 over claims it operates as an extension of the Iranian state, which it strongly denies.

Over in Watford, the Al-Zahra Centre in Watford organised an event on March 2 for “Remembering Our Father”, alongside an image of Khamenei.

The advertised speaker was Sayed Hussain Makke, who has previously expressed support for the Iranian regime and its proxy terrorist group, Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the Ahlul-Bayt Islamic Society at University College London sent “condolences for the martyrdom” of the Supreme Leader, and held a mourning event for “the fallen”, i.e. Khamenei and his senior officials.

Ahlul-Bayt has compared Khamenei to the Pope and offered “mental health” support to students dealing with this “unimaginable loss”.

And on Wednesday night, mourners holding a candlelit vigil for Khamenei clashed with anti-Iranian regime protestors in Manchester city centre.

The Islamic Centre of Manchester, which self-describes as “one of the oldest Iranian Islamic centres in the UK”, is widely believed to be associated with the Iranian regime.

It is staggering that anyone is mourning a dictator who embodied such a cruel regime, particularly when the ideology it promotes has real-world consequences.

Since the October 7 attacks, there has been a surge of antisemitic attacks around the world, including a stabbing spree at the Heaton Park synagogue in North Manchester last October.

In Australia, Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram fired their bullets at Jews who were on Bondi Beach celebrating Chanukah. A total of 15 people were killed.

Australia has seen a spate of antisemitic attacks in the past two years, with some bearing the fingerprints of Iran. In 2024, the IRGC allegedly organised and carried out at least two terrorist attacks, one targeting a kosher restaurant in Sydney, the other a firebombing of a synagogue in Melbourne.

In the UK, five Iranian men were arrested over an alleged plot to attack the Israeli embassy in London. Tehran, naturally, refutes the allegations.

Despite all this, many on the Left—including British students—fail to acknowledge the full horror of Khamenei’s regime, because they view the Iranian state as an anti-imperialist force standing up to Western aggression, and therefore must be defended.

It’s astonishing that we’ve got to the point where people in Iran are fighting for freedom, even at the expense of their own lives, while students in Britain are mourning a man who spent decades crushing that freedom – the very liberties, ironically, that people in the UK take for granted.

I’m officially an award-winning journalist!

Every year the True Honour Awards hosted by IKWRO—the Iranian & Kurdish Women’s Rights Organisation—recognises all those who are tackling honour-related abuse and violence.

By happy coincidence, this week also marks International Women’s Day.

I know the words “brave” and “courage” are often overused that they risk losing their meaning. Yet the winners at these awards were a demonstration of quiet, everyday courage and resilience: survivors of domestic violence; campaigners trying to end Female Genital Mutilation; women championing legal reform in Parliament; organisers helping safeguard migrant women and girls.

In January I was pleased but really surprised to hear that yours truly had been nominated for an award. Hearing about the work that other nominees have done in this field, I didn’t think I had done anywhere near as much.

Nevertheless, at the ceremony this week I was given the Special Recognition for Investigative Journalism award for my reporting, which “exposes hidden harms and challenges narratives that silence survivors.”

A happy me with my award

Throughout my career I’ve spoken/written about the problems in our communities: abuse, domestic violence, honour killings, and so forth. I do this not to stigmatise, but to raise awareness and push for change. If we don’t do it then others, sometimes with ulterior, cynical motives, will speak for us.

The 2026 awards were dedicated to the memory of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old British-Kurdish woman who was murdered by her family in an “honour killing”, because she ended a violent and abusive forced marriage and started a relationship with someone she loved.

There are countless other cases like this: 17-year-old Shafilea Ahmed and 20-year-old Somaiya Begum who were murdered for refusing forced marriages; Samia Shahid from Bradford who was raped and murdered for marrying a man she loved; Surjit Kaur Athwal who was murdered in India who wanting to divorce her abusive husband.

I speak out in any way I can, because I can relate to such women, and deep down I know I could have been any one of them. All it takes is one violent relative to take the law into their own hands and carry out “justice” in the name of honour.

