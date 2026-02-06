Photos released from the Epstein files: one shows Peter Mandelson in his underpants, while int he other Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is crouching over a woman.

Microsoft Bill Gates allegedly acquired a sexually transmitted disease after “having sex with Russian girls”. Virgin boss Richard Branson told Jeffrey Epstein he would love to see him again “as long as you bring your harem”. Sarah Ferguson gushing in an email: “I am at your service. Just marry me.”

These are just some of the sordid and, quite frankly, nauseating details from the partial release of the Epstein Files. Over the past week, the release of millions of previously sealed documents relating to the sex offender/paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has reignited scrutiny of his relationships with powerful people around the world. There doesn’t appear to be anyone he didn’t know: Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Michael Jackson, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Even Stephen Hawking! WTF?!

Not everyone who mingled with the disgraced financier did anything wrong or was involved in his criminal activities. But the Epstein files reveal just how well-connected he was. Epstein was a schmoozer and a master manipulator who who used sex, secrets and leverage to get what he wanted.

Still, there are some high-profile figures who maintained a friendship with the paedophile, even after his criminal conviction in 2008, including our own embarrassments from the UK.

Photos from the files show Peter Mandelson, who was UK Ambassador to the US for most of 2025, in his underwear while talking to a woman in Epstein’s apartment in Paris. Epstein also wired thousands of pounds after Mandelson’s husband asked him to pay for his osteopathy course fees. The Labour peer said he has “no recollection” of this.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly known as Prince Andrew as he was stripped of his title in 2025) was photographed crouching over a woman lying on the flat in Epstein’s New York City mansion.

An email which appears to be from Ghislaine Maxwell (the convicted associate of the sex offender) seems to confirm that a photograph of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse before she died, is real. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing, has previously questioned whether the picture had been doctored and claimed he had never met Giuffre.

There is, of course, much, much more.

But amid the frenzy over the names and emails, once again we see a familiar pattern: how powerful men get away with abusing and raping girls and young women.

It’s yet another example of how our systems and societies don’t believe victims. Epstein first pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He received a mere 18-month sentence during which he was allowed to serve the time on work release. His subsequent travels were not curtailed despite his being a registered sex offender. He was arrested again, 11 years later. While awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges, the former financier died in a New York prison cell on August 10th, 2019.

Anyone who was associating with Epstein after 2008 did so knowing fully that he was a convicted paedophile.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has since confirmed that he had known about Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein, saying the former peer had “lied repeatedly” about the extent of his contact with the sex offender.

Since the release of that photo, Mandelson has said that he was “too trusting” of Jeffrey Epstein, describing the paedophile financier as a “classic sociopath”.

Hmmmmmmm!

In the emails, Richard Branson tells Epstein that he’s “done nothing that’s against the law since, and yes, as a single man you seem to have a penchant for women. But there’s nothing wrong with that.”

I would beg to differ, Sir Richard.

An email from Sir Richard Branson to Jeffrey Epstein.

Then there’s Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist. Like Branson, he too appears to be trying to help Epstein to rehabilitate his sex-offender reputation. In a text to Epstein in 2018, he asks the sex offender if any of his “girls” would testify on his behalf.

Epstein replies chillingly: “The girls can be forced to testify on video”.

I don’t know about any of you, but I’m absolutely sick and tired. I’m sick and tired of men abusing girls and women. I’m sick of them getting away with it. And I’m really sick of the people who turn a blind eye to these sexual predators.

There really is no excuse for all these powerful men to maintain any kind of contact with a convicted paedophile — they knew and carried on!

The released files also reveal just what they think about females. Girls and women are often described as “pussy” and “bitches”; they exist to be used and abused.

Why do predators get away with their behaviour? Because people allow them to. We’ve seen this so many times:

The British-Pakistani men who sexually “groomed” young white girls up and down Britain;

BBC presenter Jimmy Savile, “hiding in plain sight” as he abused vulnerable children in hospitals;

Harvey Weinstein who got away with his abuse for decades due to a “culture of silence” in Hollywood;

Harrods billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed who was never charged with sexually abusing young women;

Musician R. Kelly’s predatory behaviour against teenage girls, first known in 1994, 27 years before he was finally convicted;

Rapper Sean Combs, or P Diddy, whose abuse allegations stem back to 1990 but only filed in 2023, As of December 2025, more than 60 women (and a similar number of men) have indicated abuse or exploitation by Combs.

And so on…

My heart really does go out to all the victims who are quickly forgotten and very rarely get any justice for what they have suffered.

Someone online posted a comment which summed up how I feel about all this: “The hardest lesson you learn as a woman is that our pain or harm is a minor concern when compared to men’s pleasure, convenience and entitlement.”

Quite.

For this will only continue. The Epsteins of this world will carry on raping, pimping and exploiting, and they will have friends and sycophants who will provide cover for them.

