“When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life; for there is in London all that life can afford,” said the 18th century English writer Samuel Johnson.

And so, dear reader, I’m leaving London, not because I am tired of it. Rather, life has simply afforded me an opportunity elsewhere.

As of next month, I’ll be taking up the role of politics writer at the Manchester Evening News, a regional daily newspaper covering Greater Manchester.

I started my career on my local paper, the Oldham Evening Chronicle, before moving on to national and international publications. To go back to regional news is a full-circle moment and I can use my experience and skills to cover the stories that really matter.

In many ways it feels like a pretty exciting time to return, with local elections coming up — and I know there’s so much I can cover that I probably couldn’t in a national paper. There’s something special about covering politics that directly shapes people’s day-to-day lives and communities.

Taking the leap to move to a new city, or even country, takes a lot of confidence and a certain willingness to adapt. But what if the most difficult transition of all is returning to a place you once called home? Sometimes when we go back home we’re not always returning to a place that has stood still; it, like me, has gone through some changes.

Time will tell and that’s an article for another occasion.

But in the meantime I’d like to pay tribute to my eight, wonderful years in London.

Yes, there are many things about this city that are incredibly frustrating: it’s expensive; poor air quality; traffic; people’s geography here is terrible, to them anywhere north of Watford is THE NORTH; tap water here is vile.

Nevertheless, it’s a unique city that, despite its problems, has a certain kind of charm that one can’t help but fall under its spell. Even now.

So here are the things I’ll miss about the Big Smoke.

1. Public transport.

It’s so easy to get around the city. Sure, Londoners love to complain about the Underground, how expensive it’s become, and how unbearably hot certain lines can be in the summer (shout out to the air-conditioned Metropolitan line) but honestly you’re hardly ever waiting for more than a few minutes for a train.

2. There’s always something to do.

Seriously. From a pop-up balloon museum to an Afghan supper night, I’ve done a lot of random things. Not to mention all the museums and galleries that are mostly free – British Museum, Natural History Museum, the V&A, Tate Modern, National Gallery, the Imperial War Museum and so on – unless you want to see a specific exhibition.

3. Architecture.

Who doesn’t like the London skyline? From dizzying skyscrapers to the different architectural styles – baroque, Georgian, Victorian, Edwardian right through to modern – the buildings tell the story of a city that is constantly evolving. I adore the red-brick homes in Kensington, as well as the elegant, white terraced houses designed by John Nash on Park Crescent, near Regent’s Park.

4. Parks.

Many people assume London is a concrete jungle, but they don’t realise nearly half the city is green thanks to all its wonderful parks. When I worked at the Daily Mail I’d often go for a walk in Kensington Gardens (weather permitting), as they were just around the corner from the office.

5. My favourite eateries.

There are, as you’d expect, great cafes, restaurants and bars in London. These are some of my gems, in no particular order, and I’ve really had to whittle this down to just 10 :

Marjan’s Cafe in Northwood – great brunch and coffee;

CafeGenic in Hendon – ditto above;

Mr Baker in Hendon – delicious cakes and pastries and all kosher if you have dietary restrictions;

Mother restaurant in Finchley – best Iranian food in my opinion;

Lala Peshawari in Hounslow – arguably the best Pakistani food in London, order their tawa chicken and Kabuli pulao;

Tayyabs in Whitechapel – second-best Pakistani food;

Sahara Lounge in Stanmore – I’m there at least once a month, sometimes more, much to the amusement of the owners, for a shisha and Lebanese food;

Opa! Cafe in Kilburn – I used to stop here for a coffee/sandwich after my PT sessions. It was hard to walk past the delicious cakes and biscuits on offer;

Kish restaurant in Kilburn – almost as good as Mother in Finchley;

Ottolenghi in Hampstead – no food review is complete without a mention of Ottolenghi. He made me like aubergines again.

6. Salsa classes

Shortly after I moved to London I joined salsa classes at Danceworks in Mayfair. Run by a slightly grumpy Cuban named Nelson (I’m friendly with Nelson so I’m sure he won’t mind me saying that!) I found a place where I could unwind each week. Any stresses I had beforehand would melt as soon as I put on my salsa shoes on Thursday night. If you’re in a new city taking up a class/hobby is another way of meeting people.

7. Friends

I don’t think I could have made it in London without the friends I had already made beforehand, as it helped me settle in quicker than if I’d moved to a place where I didn’t know anyone. Then, of course, there are the acquaintances I also made along the way. I hope we all stay in touch, but life often has a way of happening doesn’t it?

8. My London family.

And finally, I couldn’t write this without mentioning the British-Indian family who opened up their doors for me over eight years ago. It takes a lot to allow someone you don’t really know to live with you, and I’m sure they’ll be glad to have their spare room back! These people were once strangers but become a second family to me. I will forever be in their debt.

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This week I recommend…

Finding a life partner was hardly a walk in the park in the past, but modern dating presents us with so many challenges. Adding to that pressure is the dependence on dating apps.

On the one hand, they make it easier to meet people. However, the apps have normalised crappy behaviours like ghosting. They also create an illusion of endless choice; people think they’re just another swipe away from meeting someone better and therefore reluctant to commit.

Tackling this subject is the acclaimed American author Lionel Shriver. In Nobody’s Perfect, a new fiction serial from Shriver, a 30-something woman named Kayleigh Cooper is increasingly frustrated by the London dating scene.



Finding the apps to be “the wild west of matchmaking”, Kayleigh enlists the help of a bespoke dating agency designed to find her the perfect match. Each episode is dedicated to a man with whom Kayleigh goes on a date — from an artist to entrepreneur and even a farmer. Afterwards, she rushes to her best friend’s house for a debrief— sorry men but we really do do this!

As a 30-something woman who has also been on her share of both good and bad dates, I could relate to a lot of it. If you’re a smug married person you may also wish to listen in the realisation that the grass really isn’t greener!

Nobody’s Perfect is available on BBC Sounds.