Happy New Year everyone!

I can’t believe it’s 2026. Where the hell did last year go?

I don’t know about you all, dear readers, but 2025 just flew by for me. Not that that was a bad thing. Last year was not my best and I really struggled professionally and personally.

Nevertheless, I’m proud of all the things I managed to publish, both in my Substack and in other outlets. In case you missed them, I’m linking below my best pieces from 2025.

Read and share if you like them. Normal service resumes next week with a regular newsletter!

Why I said no to marrying my cousin

https://spectator.com/article/why-i-said-no-to-marrying-my-cousin/

Shabbat in Bahrain

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0lw1s5f

I’m learning to swim – at 37

https://spectator.com/article/im-learning-to-swim-at-37/

Do Druze Lives Matter? An interview with Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, the Druze spiritual leader

https://spectator.com/article/do-druze-lives-matter/

The mullahs’ grip on Iran is failing

https://spectator.com/article/the-mullahs-grip-on-iran-is-failing/