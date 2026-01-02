Off The Record With Iram

Off The Record With Iram

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrell Goodliffe's avatar
Darrell Goodliffe
8d

I learned to ride a bike last year and still can't swim at 44, there is hope for you yet :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Iram Ramzan and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Iram Ramzan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture