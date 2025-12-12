This week, Australia decided to pull the plug on social media users under the age of 16. Tech platforms were ordered to kick off existing underage users and block new sign-ups, or risk fines of up to $49.5 million (about £25 million).

The ban spans everything from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, to YouTube, Snapchat and Reddit, with the Australian government arguing this is the only way to shield young people from harmful content online.

About time, many would say. Numerous studies have suggested that social media can be detrimental to teenagers’ mental health. The constant scrolling exposes them to cyberbullying, body-image issues and tech addiction, which results in them doing fewer activities in the real world. For some, that compulsive loop can even prime the brain for addiction to substances.

Perhaps one day we’ll look back and wonder why we allowed it. I’m still horrified when I see parents handing smartphones to their babies. I can understand the rationale—no one wants to be that parent getting glares because their child is screaming in public—but why not give them a toy to play with?

The addiction is so bad that teachers at nurseries and schools have reported that children don’t know how to turn a page in a book. Instead, they swipe the page left with one finger, as they would on a phone or tablet.

Reading about Australia’s social media ban made me confront my own phone habits. It’s all well and good talking about the harm to children (they are obviously more vulnerable), but what about the effect social media has on adults?

UK adults spent over half an hour longer online every day in 2025 than they did during the pandemic, according to a survey by the regulator Ofcom.

The Online Nation report found people in the UK spent an average of four hours and 30 minutes online every day, 31 minutes longer than in 2021 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I can relate to this. Each day, minutes after waking up, I pick up my device and I continue to check it throughout the day. I get sucked into an infinite loop of checking each app—Facebook, X, Instagram, rinse, repeat—refreshing the newsfeed to the point where I’ve spent almost an hour on my phone without knowing where the time has gone.

And it’s not as if I haven’t got anything better to do. I have work and chores to complete that I put off because it’s easier to reach for my phone. It’s as if my brain is craving stimulation and the quickest fix is the device in my hand.

I’ve also realised that I see the world through the lens of social media content. As a journalist, I need to record and curate certain content — it’s unavoidable. However, it affects my ability to feel truly present in the moment and appreciate what’s right in front of me.

Whenever my landlady and I are watching TV, for example, we will sometimes be checking our phones at the same time — a phenomenon known as “second screening”. I often have to rewind back when I’ve missed something important that has happened in the programme.

Our attention spams have been decimated to the point where Netflix writers are apparently creating shows that will still appeal to people who can’t put down their phones. Shows are reportedly opting for simple plot lines, along with regular recaps of what has happened so far, because viewers (like me) haven’t been paying attention.

It was rather fitting that the Oxford word of the year in 2024 was “brain rot” — a perceived loss of intelligence or critical thinking skills due to overconsumption of unchallenging or inane content online.

The good news is that at least many of us are more aware of this. One friend in Oldham recently made the decision to quit Instagram for a while, because she was spending hours scrolling online — as demonstrated by the fact that she would send me dozens of reels throughout the day. Since her digital detox, she managed to read three chapters of a current book in one sitting, something she struggled with before.

Ironically it was her own phone that was telling her, thanks to a built-in feature that tracks smartphone usage time, that she was spending increasingly more time on it each week. My own device informed me that I spent an hour more on it than the previous week.

With everyone constantly scrolling on their phones, it means we’re less sociable in real life. Be honest: when was the last time you struck up a conversation with a stranger on public transport? Or had a long phone call instead of sending endless text messages?

Perhaps the most important lesson from Australia’s ban is for the rest of us addicted adults who haven’t learned how to live fully offline. We can debate the harms of social media for children, but the real irony is that the adults complaining the most are probably the ones refreshing their feeds at 1am.

Keir Starmer and the challenge of authentic messaging

Keir Starmer. Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street.

Speaking of adults on social media, technology is a useful tool for politicians who want to use certain platforms to spread their message and boost their popularity levels.

God knows Keir Starmer could do with some help in that department.

Last week, the British Prime Minister decided to create a newsletter on Substack. He, or most likely someone on his team, posted an article about his child poverty strategy. “Communication is changing, and I want to be a part of that,” he, or they, wrote. “People have a right to know how decisions that affect them are taken and why. That’s why I’m now on Substack.”

The PM was wise to launch a Substack — everyone is on it now. But the execution was rather dull and full of word salad. “KeithGPT” is how Mary Harrington amusingly refers to him in this piece for UnHerd.

Starmer has also recently joined TikTok, which is odd because the platform is banned on government devices because of security fears about its Chinese owner, ByteDance. Perhaps the PM’s office decided to ignore these concerns.

Yet TikTok has become another tool for politicians. Reform Party leader Nigel Farage, for example, had more engagement on his TikTok content than any other leader or party. As such, Reform polls better among 18–24 year olds than the Conservative Party.

Farage and Reform do better because at least their message is clear — whether you like it or not. Hardly anyone really knows what Starmer’s vision is. And therein lies the problem.

As Stephen Bush argues in the FT, people will switch off if they “don’t think they are getting a genuine message”.

Of course, Starmer and those around him fear that if they are transparent they will be pilloried, and there will be lots of stories about taxpayer money and government time spent on the newsletter. That wider anxiety feeds through to much of how Starmer communicates with the public and partly explains why his approval ratings are so low.

The bigger challenge, Bush goes on to say, is how politicians can balance transparency with authenticity. “Populist politicians are managing it”, says Bush.

But clearly Keir Starmer isn’t.

It’s my birthday!

