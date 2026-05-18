Venezuela Fury on her wedding day.

The law in England and Wales is clear – you can’t get married under the age of 18. But this weekend a high-profile wedding took place where the bride was aged 16.

Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela married her 19-year-old fiance, Noah Price. The teens exchanged their vows at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John’s near the Fury family home on the Isle of Man.

Even though child marriage is now illegal, in the Isle of Man 16-year-olds can get married with parental approval.

Boxer Tyson, a former heavyweight champ whose nickname is “the Gypsy King” was very emotional on the day.

“I’m a big softie but if your children are happy that is the best thing, which they are,” he told one newspaper. “Marriage is for life, so we wish them all the happiness in the world.”

Society says 16-year-olds are too young for alcohol, tattoos, cigarettes, gambling and so on. But marriage is suddenly okay when it’s all about designer dresses and glamorous magazine photo shoots.

A few people have already brushed off the reaction with the familiar line: “they do things differently, leave them alone.”

However, most people don’t apply that logic consistently.

If a 16-year-old marriage were happening in a different context — a Muslim, Pakistani girl for example — the language would almost certainly change. We would, rightly, be hearing words like safeguarding, vulnerability, patriarchy and so on.

The framing would shift immediately from romance to concern.

Instead, the tone here is noticeably softer – almost celebratory. The news articles spoke of a “lavish” ceremony and a “blushing bride”, or else raving over a blue wedding cake that towered over the couple. Public reaction is softer when the family is famous and wealthy.

Campaigner Nimco Ali asked: “Why are we glamorising this? She should be in school sitting her GCSES?”

However, Venezuela’s mother removed her from school when she was 11. “We finish school at primary age, which is the traditional traveller way,” Paris explained in an interview. “We've just brought the tradition into the 21st century. Venezuela wanted to leave school and all her [traveller] friends were leaving.” The girl apparently studies with a tutor.

(If you are from the Traveller community or have knowledge of the group, please get in touch with any insights you may have.)

I don’t doubt that Venezuela and her husband are happy, nor that the relationship may be genuine.

But why are we glamourising this? Why is there a need to formalise a marriage at 16 when the law in England and Wales has now decided that under-18 is too young?

Some years ago, I helped publicise a campaign to end 16 and 17-year-olds getting married with parental permission. Campaigners found that these children were being coerced into marriages by family members, conditioned to believe from a young age that this is what they must do. In this situation, parental support often meant parental coercion. That’s how young girls were often married off to men who, in some cases, were nearly twice their age.

In the west, we understand the importance of consent, something which is sorely lacking in other countries. In Afghanistan, a controversial new law approved by the Taliban has recognised marriages involving minors as legally valid in certain circumstances. Marriages can also be arranged for minors by relatives other than a father or grandfather and any annulment would require approval from a Taliban court.

It is precisely to avoid any ambiguity around consent that the UK moved to raise the minimum marriage age to 18.

In 2023, the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022 officially came into force, prohibiting anyone under 18 from marrying or entering into a civil partnership, regardless of whether they have parental consent.

Any individual found guilty of arranging a child marriage is now committing a criminal offence and could face up to seven years in prison.

Had Venezuela Fury married in Morecambe, England – where the family lived before moving to the Isle of Man – and where child marriage is now illegal, the newspaper headlines would probably have been very different…

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Where have all the female politicians gone?

We’re still reeling from the local elections that took place earlier this month.

Labour suffered significant losses in England, Scotland, and Wales, and now pressure is piling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, with several resignations from his government and calls on him to go.

In Greater Manchester, Labour was almost decimated in an area that, for a long time, made up part of the “red wall”.

One observation made after the results was just how few women were elected in Greater Manchester.

Analysis by the Manchester Evening News can reveal that men made up around 71 percent of the 214 councillors elected, while women accounted for just 29 percent.

This marks a sharp drop from just two years ago, when there was a 60-40 split between male and female councillors elected.

These findings have led some to raise “alarm bells”, and call for more to be done to encourage women in politics, while tackling the abuse some of them face.

Several female councillors told the paper of the abuse they have faced while doing their job.

If this continues, then we’ll see fewer women in politics. And that can’t be good for democracy.

Female representation is essential. Women are not a minority but half of the world’s population. How can a country legislate when its parliaments and councils are not representative of its people?

You can read the full piece here.

NB: One small update before you go. I have decided to publish the newsletter on a Monday instead of Friday, as this fits better around my new schedule. Appreciate you being here each and every week — see you next Monday!