For the past week, a rabbi and an imam from south Manchester have accompanied me everywhere.

They’ve been playing on my car stereo as I’ve driven from my home to the office, to Bury, Stockport, and even to a networking event all the way in Liverpool.

Not because I’ve suddenly become deeply religious, but because after hearing Rabbi Dovid Lewis and Dr Nasser Kurdy speak in Prestwich, I couldn’t stop listening to their podcast.

L-R: Chair of the debate Raphi Bloom, Rawan Osman, Rabbi Dovid Lewis, Imam Nasser Kurdy and Mark Adlestone.

Last week, the pair were part of a panel discussing one of the hardest questions facing Britain since October 7: can Jews and Muslims still have meaningful conversations with one another?

Dovid Lewis is a rabbi at the Orthodox Bowdon Synagogue, and Dr Nasser Kurdy is a Syrian-born orthopaedic surgeon who previously served as a lay imam at the Altrincham and Hale Muslim Association.

They initially met over a decade ago at an event in south Manchester. But their friendship deepened after Kurdy survived being stabbed in the neck outside his mosque in 2017.

Lewis was one of the first to contact him. Since then, they have visited countless schools across Greater Manchester, encouraging children to have difficult conversations about Israel and Palestine. Their friendship survived October 7, where many did not. Their podcast has attracted thousands of listeners (including me as of last week).

Yet as I sat in the audience in Prestwich, I couldn’t shake the feeling that they weren’t representative of where Jewish-Muslim relations stand today.

The more I listened, the more one uncomfortable question kept nagging at me. Are people like Dovid and Nasser the future, or are they simply the exception that proves the rule?

Watching and listening to Lewis and Kurdy together, it’s easy to feel optimistic. What struck me wasn’t simply that they disagreed, it was that they genuinely seemed to like one another. Their conversations were punctuated by gentle ribbing and the sort of in-jokes that only exist between close friends. They even share the burden of supporting Manchester United.

(Forget Israel and Palestine, imagine if one of them supported Man City? Astaghfirullah.)

If Lewis and Kurdy can survive years of disappointment at Old Trafford and still remain friends, perhaps there is hope for the rest of us.

Jokes aside, that friendship was the most convincing argument for dialogue I heard all evening.

But – for there’s always a but – if dialogue is so obviously worthwhile, why are so few people willing to engage?

As co-panelist Mark Adlestone, chair of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region, told Kurdy: “You’re an outlier.”

After October 7 and the devastating war that followed in Gaza, neither Kurdy nor Lewis pretends dialogue has become easier. Quite the opposite.

Kurdy admitted that many of his Muslim colleagues remain in their own echo chambers, grieving over Gaza and simply not ready to engage. He has invited others to join him at events like these, only to be told: “We’re not ready yet.”

I appeared to be the only person of a Muslim background in the audience. In fact, whenever I have been invited to similar events in Jewish community centres or synagogue, there have been no other Muslims present — and if there was, it was someone on the panel.

Lewis, meanwhile, said members of his own community have questioned whether these initiatives are worth the effort at all. Adults, he observed, are often prepared to sacrifice friendships for the sake of being right.

While wars happen thousands of miles away, their effects can be felt on the streets of Britain.

In October 2025 two Jewish men were killed in a terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue in north Manchester.

Two months later, two gunmen killed 15 people and injured dozens during a Chanukah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney. The terrorist attack claimed the life of Lewis’s cousin, Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

These aren’t isolated incidents either. In nearly three years, there have been multiple antisemitic attacks worldwide. In London earlier this year, there were firebomb attacks on synagogues, Jewish-owned ambulances were set on fire, and two men were stabbed in Golders Green.

Cases of anti-Muslim hatred have also increased since October 7. Firebomb attacks on mosques and homes, racist assaults, and hateful comments online have been reported across the UK.

This should be an incentive for both Jews and Muslims to want to come together to tackle this hatred.

Yet there is still a reluctance, said Adlestone – but mainly from Muslims.

He told the audience that he and a colleague had met with local Muslim businessmen who admitted that they hadn’t told anyone they were meeting with Jews. The community wouldn’t accept it, they told him.

It’s why people like Nasser are admired in Jewish communities – precisely because they are outliers.

“You’re not representative of Muslims,” Adlestone told Kurdy. “You’re not gaining traction.”

That isn’t to say there are no Muslims seeking dialogue. Kurdy is living proof that they are. Nor is reluctance confined to just Muslims. Lewis and Adlestone admitted some Jews have also written off these conversations as futile. Trauma has hardened attitudes on both sides.

But I can’t ignore what I’ve observed myself.

In a previous newsletter I wrote that I’ve watched antisemitism become increasingly normalised in parts of my own British Muslim circles. Not everywhere, of course, but enough to make challenging it feel lonely.

Only this weekend, a friend asked me whether Muslims had retreated into their own communities because they are frightened, or whether they had always held these views and now felt comfortable expressing them publicly.

My answer was a bit of both.

Fear does push people into familiar spaces. But crises also expose beliefs that previously remained unspoken.

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In that sense, Rawan Osman was a fascinating, if divisive, speaker.

The Syrian-born activist, who has been ostracised by her family for converting to Judaism, criticised what she sees as a culture of victimhood in Palestinian politics. She argued that “Israel is not the problem, the Muslim world is” (a simplistic statement that will be refuted by Israel’s neighbours) and at one point she declared that Muslims had “contributed nothing” to the world. Funnily enough, it was actually the Rabbi who came to Islam’s defence. I could tell that Kurdy was struggling to listen to what Osman was saying and had to bite his tongue!

I agreed with some of Rawan’s observations, particularly around the failures of political and religious leadership. But broad brushstrokes rarely persuade people. If the goal is to build relationships, telling entire communities that the problem lies solely with them is unlikely to win them over.

That, perhaps, is the difference between Osman and Lewis or Kurdy. Rawan seems interested in speaking hard truths, regardless of whether anyone listens. Dovid and Nasser are trying to build bridges over a long-term basis.

Lewis believes adults may already be entrenched in their views, which is why he wants to focus on speaking to children. I’ve also argued for precisely that. Relations have to start from a young age; if you wait until they’re adults it’s far too late.

It’s why I support the efforts at the Freddie Krivine Initiative, which brings Israeli and Arab children together through sport. Children are the next generation and change has to come through them.

(I interviewed two of the women behind this project, which you can read about here.)

Mark Adlestone’s words still linger with me.

Dovid and Nasser are exceptional. That’s precisely why they draw audiences. If their friendship was ordinary, nobody would pay to hear them speak. I remain sceptical that dialogue alone can repair what has broken over the past two years.

But as Rabbi Lewis told the audience: “I hold on to peace.” Because if we don’t, what exactly are we left with?

‘The Rabbi, the Imam and the Power of Dialogue’ is available on Spotify.

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Can the EU champion human rights while welcoming the Taliban?

In June, players from Afghanistan women’s national cricket were hosted by King Charles at Clarence House.

The women presented the king with a signed shirt, a bat covered in Afghan-style decorations, and a lapel pin featuring the team’s badge.

This visit to Clarence House, on The Mall in London, was a warm, symbolic encounter in which the king honored a group of extraordinary women who have refused to surrender to one of the world’s most oppressive regimes.

Yet, just days earlier and only a few hundred miles away, European officials welcomed representatives of that same regime to Brussels. Officials from the European Commission and representatives of 15 member states met a Taliban delegation in an effort to accelerate the return of Afghan migrants, particularly those convicted of serious crimes or considered security threats.

It was a shameful episode. As Raquel García Hermida-van der Walle, a member of the European Parliament and Chair of the Delegation for Relations with Afghanistan, said: “Europeans died to give women and girls their rights. So no, don’t legitimise the Taliban—ever.

You can read my full piece for Middle East Uncovered below.