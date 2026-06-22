Andy Burnham, second from right, won the Makerfield by-election.

Good morning readers.

It was Labour prime minister Harold Wilson who famously coined the phrase: “A week is a long time in politics.”

If the Yorkshireman was around today, I think he would observe that even 24 hours is a long time in politics.

Following Andy Burnham’s resounding victory in the Makerfield by-election, there was a lot of speculation whether the Prime Minister would resign over the weekend or hang on for a bit longer.

With all eyes back on Westminster, the good people of Makerfield must be relieved that the circus has finally left town.

For five weeks, after Josh Simons stepped down as the MP to make way for Burnham, it seemed like the whole world’s media descended on the constituency.

It was hard not to bump into another journalist. When I first went to the area I came across Al Jazeera (seriously!) and a German media outlet quizzing the female staff members of Galloways Bakers.

The poor people of Makerfield couldn’t walk down Ashton high street to do their shopping or stop for a pint without being quizzed by a reporter (yes, I include myself in that) about their voting intentions

It was, after all, a make-or-break by-election which could potentially decide on the country’s next prime minister.

In the beginning it was presented as a close race, and a two-horse race between Labour and Reform.

The initial polls had Labour in the lead with Reform only a few points behind.

It seemed to chime with what I heard on the doorsteps of Wigan. Yes, there were many disgruntled former Labour supporters who were voting for Nigel Farage’s party.

“We need change,” they said.

But I think many underestimated Burnham’s personal popularity. People feel like they know him. He lives in nearby Golborne and his children have gone to schools in the area. He’s often stopped while out and about shopping in Asda.

That’s why he’s often presented as the “man of the people”, unlike the stuffy political elite all the way down in Westminster. Can you imagine Keir Starmer shopping in Asda or Aldi? Probably not.

It was clear that no other candidate was going to be a match for Burnham’s experience or personal charisma,

Even Reform, which won all council seats in Wigan in May’s local elections, struggled to keep up.

The party’s candidate, Rob Kenyon, was touted as a “plucky plumber” by Nigel Farage, a local man who, unlike Burnham, was not a “career politician”.

But as the contest progressed, voters were not impressed with Kenyon’s past remarks on social media.

In posts made on a now-deleted X account, Rob Kenyon made offensive comments about women, abortion, and supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

He also shared a sexually explicit post sent to Carol Vorderman on her birthday.

Another user declared he wanted to perform a sexual act on the TV presenter, to which Kenyon replied: “He’s only saying what we’re all thinking.”

What made matters worse was Kenyon’s refusal to apologise.

The saga also highlighted how poor the party’s vetting system is.

Two neighbours, in Makerfield, with different voting intentions.

It was also going to be a difficult mission to go against a giant like Burnham – all the more important to pick the best possible candidate who would have been his match.

Yet many women told me they were concerned about Kenyon’s past comments.

Towards the last week of the election, the gap between Labour and Reform had widened, with one poll showing Burnham at around 49 percent.

But polls can, and have been, wrong. So observers hedged their bets, insisting that it was still too close to tell.

And what of the “split on the Right” that we heard about throughout this contest?

Rupert Lowe’s party was polling between five and eight percent, which critics said would take away votes from Reform and help Burnham to victory.

In the end, Restore and Reform combined didn’t even come close to Burnham’s vote share – he swept to victory with 55 percent. Not that close after all.

So what happens now and what will a Burnham premiership (if he does go on to become Labour party leader) look like.

While he insists he’s an outsider to Westminster, let’s not forget he was a parliamentary researcher at 24, a special adviser at 28 and became an MP for the first time at just 31.

He served in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments, eventually rising to become health minister before twice running unsuccessfully for the Labour leadership – in 2010 and 2015.

Hardly an “outsider”.

This weekend, a New Labour-era cabinet minister who worked closely with Burnham told the Financial Times: “It’s fair to say that most of us who worked with Andy in government do not hold him in particularly high regard.”

The report continues:

However, the former colleague did praise Burnham’s charm, warmth, empathy and political antenna — attributes that many MPs believe Starmer sorely lacks. “He’s a people pleaser,” the former minister said. “He is very effective at saying what people want to hear but there was never any question at all of Andy saying or doing anything difficult, and that’s a huge problem.” As chief secretary to the Treasury he was “completely useless” because he struggled to say “no” to colleagues demanding money, they said. Bond market traders have expressed similar concerns in recent weeks.

Burnham’s reputation for being a “people pleaser” was on display recently when he seemed to suggest he would compensate the WASPI campaigners, whose demands could exceed £10bn.

These women, born in the 1950s, claim they lost thousands of pounds because they were ill-informed about the changes to their pension.

At an MEN hustings at the beginning on the month, Burnham told the audience: “I stick by the campaigns that I support. I stuck by the Hillsborough families and I will stick by the Waspi women because they deserve some recompense for the unfairness.”

Perhaps he said it without really thinking. But the following day, after a backlash over the cost, his office clarified that he had never meant blanket payouts to all 3.6 million women.

“It’s very Andy though, trying to please everyone and pleasing no one,” one person said to me.

In many ways Burnham has been shielded from a great deal of scrutiny as mayor of Greater Manchester.

But if he takes over from Keir Starmer, and becomes the next Prime Minister, everything he says and does will be under the microscope.

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A ringing endorsement from Count Binface

Count Binface is my newest fan.

There’s a point in every election count where, after a period of excitement, the novelty of it all wears off.

And it didn’t help on Thursday/Friday night that the coffee supplied in the media room was badly brewed.

Sorry to the staff at the Edge conference centre in Wigan, but it was shocking. However, bonus points for supplying us with decent chocolate, biscuits, fruit (which was largely untouched – proof that when people do have a choice they will always prefer the sugary, unhealthy option. That’s human nature.), and – for a touch of local flavour – Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls. They’re made in a factory in Wigan which, incidentally, I once visited for a feature article.

(You can read more of my election night insight here, including my desperate search, in vain, for the Restore Britain candidate who had largely been invisible on the campaign trail.)

Anyway, there was a lot of waiting around after midnight as voters were being counted, and not a lot was happening.

Mercifully, during that lull, Count Binface made his arrival.

The intergalactic space warrior appeared in full uniform and it was, without exaggeration, the highlight of a very long evening.

I obviously had to get an interview with the novelty candidate, whose slogan for the by-election was “Makerfield Great Again”.

When I introduced myself, he said: “Ah, the Manchester Evening News! That’s some proper journalism.” What better endorsement could one ask for? Perhaps our editor can put that on the paper’s masthead?

This was just after his hilarious appearance on Sky news, where Jon Craig (who claimed he was “bullied” into interviewing him) didn’t even know who he was!

Binface has stood in several elections, most notably for the London Mayoral election in 2024, where he received over 24,000 votes - beating Britain First. .

The strange thing is that, novelty aside, Binface’s analysis is often sharper than most of what you hear from actual political candidates.

Stripped of the costume, he has a way of speaking about politics that cuts through the usual noise.

Count Binface then took a few questions from GB News and LBC. He wasn’t scared to call out GB News for the channel’s breaches of Ofcom regulations, reminding one of their journalists about them on several occasions.

Then, when he was asked about his policies for Makerfield, Count Binface said: “Firstly, all news operations should obey Ofcom rules. Secondly, all news operations should obey Ofcom rules. And I could go on…”

After apologising about the candidate in a fox costume (“Wherever there’s a bin there’s a fucking fox!”), Count Binface said: “Hey, who’s the one breaking Ofcom rules around here? Now we both know how it feels!”

Good old Binface.

We already have Reform and now Restore. Perhaps he could start another party – Refuse?

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The girls sold as brides in Afghanistan

One of the stories I’m proudest of this year is an investigation by Middle East Uncovered into Afghan child brides.

My colleague Ahmed Mansoor Ramizy helped me interview three women in Kandahar province. Two of them were still children when they were married off to much older men. The third was a woman whose brother-in-law sold six of his daughters when they were around 13 or 14 years old.

You can read the piece below.

What prompted it was this BBC article. Several people, including me, felt that it was told mostly from the fathers’ perspectives and largely blamed poverty for this phenomenon.

But the practice of selling young girls into marriage, particularly to much older man, predates the Taliban government. The difference now is that the Taliban have practically endorsed it with their draconian laws.

Recently, Ahmed and I sat down for a Substack Live with journalist Hollie McKay, who has reported from Afghanistan, to discuss the this tragic issue and why it remains largely hidden from international attention.

If you missed the conversation, you can catch the replay here.