A Met police officer confronts a group of Muslim men in Whitechapel, east London.

Earlier this month, Sir Jim Ratcliffe found himself at the centre of a political storm when he claimed Britain had been “colonised” by immigrants.

The co-owner of Manchester United was interviewed by Sky News at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, at which leaders from many of the continent’s biggest economies meet with industrialists.

There has been a spate of closures across the European chemicals sector, which is facing “unsurvivable conditions”, said Ratcliffe.

However, it was his comments at the end about immigration that really provoked outrage.

“You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It’s costing too much money,” said Ratcliffe, who is also chairman and chief executive officer of the INEOS chemicals group.

Ratcliffe’s rhetoric sounded like something Nigel Farage or Robert Jenrick would say. Indeed, Nigel Farage later agreed with him.

I don’t think Ratcliffe was right to say Britain had been “colonised” and people in influential roles should be more careful about their language.

On previous occasions, such comments would have prompted more fury from the public. This time, I noticed that the only real backlash was coming from left-wing pundits and Labour politicians. The Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, condemned Ratcliffe’s “offensive and wrong” comments, and called on him to apologise.

However, there was a palpable sense that the business tycoon had tapped into a growing sentiment in our country.

The vast majority of Britons now think the rate of illegal immigration is too high, and nearly half (48 per cent) think legal immigration is also too high. Once upon a time, the idea of repatriating migrants or descendants or immigrants was a fringe one. Not anymore.

There’s also the growing impression that sectarianism has taken root in Britain. This was exemplified by the video that emerged last week in which a young female police officer stood up to a crowd of Muslim men demanding that a Christian preacher be arrested for proselytising near the East London Mosque.

In the video, filmed in Whitechapel, the officer defends the preacher’s freedom of speech.

She tells the group: “I understand that you guys don’t want to hear it, so I would just recommend that you walk away and don’t listen to him. He’s not in your home.”

This should be a standard response to anyone who is offended: if you don’t like something then don’t watch or listen to it.

However, a man wearing a facemask replies: “This is Whitechapel, this is a Muslim area.”

According to the last census, 52.2 percent of Whitechapel’s residents are Muslim.

Nevertheless, the officer explains that “in this country we have freedom of speech, the same way you guys have your freedom of speech. You guys don’t need to see eye-to-eye, and you don’t need to agree. You’re all more than welcome to stand here and have conversations with them, but they’re not being aggressive.”

At last, a police officer who demonstrates a good grasp of the law!

When another man approaches the officer, complaining that the preacher is in their community, she responds: “You guys can preach about your religion the same way he is.”

But these men wanted the preacher to be punished for “offending our prophet”. Instead, the officer simply replies: ‘I would recommend you just move away and don’t listen to him.”

It says something about the fragility of free speech here that this has become so newsworthy. Even the mob looked stunned at being told no, that the man wasn’t going to be locked up for offending their religion.

More than half of British Muslims, according to a J.L. Partners poll from 2024, believe that depictions of the Prophet Muhammad should be banned. According to a ComRes poll, a quarter of British Muslims believe that violence against people who publish images of Muhammad can be justified.

Last year, Westminster Magistrates’ court convicted Hamit Coskun for burning a copy of the Quran during a protest outside the Turkish embassy in London. Coskun was attacked with a knife by a Muslim man, who later told police he was protecting his religion. The attacker was given a suspended jail sentence.

Yet this was held up as proof of how inflammatory Coskun’s actions were. He successfully appealed his conviction in the High Court on free-speech grounds. The Crown Prosecution Service is now appealing the acquittal.

Meanwhile, the Labour government remains committed to an official definition of “anti-Muslim hostility”; free speech campaigners have expressed concerns that protections for “Islamophobia” would make it impossible to criticise Islam and institutionalise an Islamic blasphemy code within the public sector.

In an area where one religious or ethnic group or ethnic dominates, social expectations can shift.

Muslims, for example, are often expected to live according to a separate set of norms and rules. Sharia courts, for example, arbitrate over civil matters. This is not only harmful for wider society but also for Muslims themselves.

Parallel arbitration systems can have harmful effects on Muslim women, who may be less well positioned to challenge decisions made by religious men.

All this promotes communal gatekeeping, where religious groups (in the form of so-called community leaders) are the arbiters of “good” behaviour. In such societies, it’s harder for dissenting voices to emerge. Muslims who question traditional values, promote reform, or simply want to adopt a more secular lifestyle may be forced to the margins of society.

When newcomers settle in concentrated pockets, cultural enclaves can form. In such places, social expectations may begin to reflect the norms of the majority within that locality rather than the civic framework of the country as a whole.

Whitechapel is just one example. Another is in Gorton and Denton, where voters went to the polls on Thursday for a by-election that was triggered by the resignation of the Labour MP Andrew Gwynne.

(By the time you read this, a winner may have already been declared.)

In a video released by the Green Party, its candidate, Hannah Spencer, is seen visiting local businesses in the south Manchester ward and speaking in Urdu, an official language of Pakistan. Nearly 30 percent of the constituents are Muslim and many hail from Pakistan or Kashmir.

Also in the video, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is depicted shaking hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, a deeply unpopular figure in some Muslim communities for his perceived role in the deadly anti-Muslim riots while he was chief minister of Gujarat.

David Lammy, when he was foreign secretary, is shown to be shaking hands with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

“A cruel politician can win if we don’t vote Green to stop Reform,” a female voiceover says in the video, as pictures pop up of Reform candidate Matt Goodwin. “They want to break up our communities, deport families who have lived here for years, and tax people born abroad even more. They fuel Islamophobia and put our safety and dignity at risk.”

Furthermore, the party published leaflets in Urdu, calling on voters to “punish Labour for Gaza” and stating: “To give the Muslims a strong voice, give your vote to the Greens.”

Just last night, a video emerged of the Green Party campaigners on the streets of Manchester, waving the flags of Pakistan and Palestine, with one man saying: “Vote for Gaza”. Critics have condemned this as brazen sectarianism, an attempt to win over the local population along ethnic and religious lines.

But this is nothing new. Over a decade ago, Galloway told Oldham’s Muslim population to consider the “final day” in the forthcoming local elections. The then Respect party leader was standing for re-election in Bradford West, but visited the Lancashire town to officially launch the campaign for Respect Oldham council election candidate Tariq Mahmood Ullah.

According to Galloway, not only did the borough’s Muslims have to consider choosing the right candidate for their ward, but they had the added burden of voting on behalf of the Palestinians.

“The people of Gaza don’t have a vote,” Galloway declared. “If they did, they would vote for Tariq. A vote for Respect, therefore, is a vote for Palestinians.”

Galloway’s speech in Oldham was littered with Islamic terminology and religious rhetoric. He claimed that Muslims would have to account for their actions and the way they vote.

That was 2015 and it seems that even now, in 2026, campaigning along ethnic and religious lines is seen as acceptable.

This sectarian pattern of voting is more than an electoral phenomenon; it’s also a symptom of a deeper separation between different communities. In our country we must stress that there’s one legal and civic order for all of us, otherwise we’ll see yet more parallel communities, with informal religious arbitration in civil matters, social pressure on matters of blasphemy, and the expectation that authorities should defer to religious sensibilities.

I don’t believe the unease many voters feel today is racism or downright hostility to immigration itself (though they most certainly exist), but rather a fear of communities becoming unrecognisable, which risks fragmenting the common civic culture that underpins a liberal democracy.

The police officer who stood up to a group of Muslim men in Whitechapel should be commended for her defence of free speech and upholding British laws. But it’s going to take more than a lone officer to solve the crisis that we’re facing.

Would you convert religions for love?

The Jewish Chronicle this week interviewed comedian Max Olesker on his rather unusual love story. This follows the publication by The Times of an extract of his book Making the Cut: An Unorthodox Love Story, in which he goes into detail about his conversion to Orthodox Judaism after falling head over heels for Eliana, a woman nine years his junior.

Though also Jewish, Olesker was raised with progressive values, unlike Eliana.

“She was from a modern Orthodox family and kept Shabbat: in her religious world he was not Jewish according to halachah and that, for her, would prevent them marrying.”

Long story short, they break up briefly before getting back together. This time, Olesker decides he needs to convert: observe the Sabbath, keep kosher and, er, get circumcised!

Yep, at the grand old age of 36, he decided to cut off his schmeckle. I guess that’s when you know a man truly loves you.

I went straight to the comments by Times readers, who certainly delivered. Journalist David Aaronovitch quipped on X: “At 36 it ain’t a snip”. Ha!

On a serious note, what do you think about a person deciding to change religions for someone they love? In Islam, for example, it’s completely forbidden for a Muslim woman to marry a non Muslim man. A Muslim man, however, can marry a Christian or Jewish woman, though in my experience wives often do convert to Islam.

I’ve previously written about this issue when I reviewed the hugely successful Netflix drama Nobody Wants This, about an agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (played by Kristen Bell) who falls for newly single rabbi Noah (played by Adam Brody). In that drama, we see how the couple wrestles with the theological differences and if they really ought to be together.

Converting to any religion is a huge commitment and it’s not always an easy decision to make. Not when feelings are involved.

This week I recommend…

As a devoted follower of Bollywood cinema, I’ve noticed that the industry perpetuates many stereotypes about the various ethnic groups living in India. Punjabis, for example, are often portrayed as boisterous, crass and stupid.

Kohrra (Punjabi for fog), therefore, is a breath of fresh air. Season 1 of the gritty six-episode Punjabi noir, which first came out on Netflix in 2023, saw two police officers—Balbir Singh (Suvinder Vicky) and Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti)—investigating the murder of an NRI (non-resident Indian) man days before his wedding in Punjab. The drama tackled deep-seated societal issues, including drug abuse, patriarchal values, land disputes, and complicated relationships.

Sobti returns in Season 2, this time with Mona Singh as the no-nonsense commanding officer Dhanwant Kaur. Together, they investigate the brutal murder of Preet Bajwa, who is found dead in her family’s barn. The prime suspect is her new love interest Johnny Malang, a local dance teacher. However, there’s no shortage of suspects.

Sobti charms viewers once again with his charisma. Though he has moved on from his village, the familial ghosts he left behind in season 1 continue to haunt him and threaten his relationship with wife Silky.

What I most enjoyed is the authentic, raw Punjabi dialogues — including the explicit swear words. Sorry but I do find them funny!

Kohrra is out on Netflix.