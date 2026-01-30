I think Sajid Javid got more than he bargained for when the Sunday Times published an interview with him last week.

Promoting his memoir The Colour of Home, the former British Chancellor/Home Secretary spoke with chief interviewer Decca Aitkenhead.

Javid’s parents migrated from Punjab province in Pakistan in the early 1960s. His father arrived with just £1, working as a bus driver, mill worker and then a shop owner. Meanwhile, his mother was uneducated and unable to speak English, initially struggling to adapt to life in the UK. Fast forward to adulthood and Sajid became a millionaire, after a childhood of poverty.

But most people simply couldn’t get beyond the incendiary headline: “Why I wouldn’t let people like my parents into the UK now”. That’s certainly one way of getting clicks!

The Sunday Times interviewed Sajid Javid. They changed the 'incendiary' headline later

Cue outage on social media, accusations of him being a sell-out, coconut, he’s internalised the racism of his colonial masters, and so forth.

I don’t like these terms; I think it’s offensive to call someone a “coconut/bounty bar” — brown on the outside and white on the inside, the suggestion being that you’re betraying your people. South Asians are no more a monolith than white people, so why should they all think the same?

The headline was later replaced by another. “Sajid Javid: we were exactly the kind of family a Reform voter would want in the UK”.

So what did the former Tory say exactly?

He wouldn’t allow either his unskilled father or his non-English speaking mother entry today. “The biggest block to good community cohesion is English. We should have set a requirement that if you want to settle in the UK, you should be able to speak fluent English. We should have done that ages ago.”

Oh dear. Had I been in his position, I would have said something along the lines of: “If I were in charge today, I’d ensure newly arrived immigrants like my parents were immediately enrolled in English classes to help them integrate, so they can learn more about British culture and history, and communicate with other British people”.

Language matters.

What’s odd, however, is that this statement seems to contradict another quote from Javid. Speaking about Reform voters, he says:

“I think what they would see is here’s a family that came to the UK legally and had a lot of challenges, which included racism. But despite that they work hard, they start a business, they value education and their children go on to have great jobs and families that contribute to society. I might be wrong but I think this Reform voter might think this is exactly the kind of family that we want in the UK because they went on a journey and look where they’ve ended.”

So which one is it, Sajid: are your parents the type of immigrants that Britain needs or are they undesirables who wouldn’t be allowed in today?

Overall, it wasn’t a flattering interview. I’ve read other write-ups over the years and my impression is that Sajid Javid doesn’t come across well. He seems rather stiff and cold.

Nevertheless, his overall story is interesting and one that many Pakistanis can relate to.

A couple of things stood out to me.

One was about the beatings Javid received from his father, a leather shoe or a wooden spoon being the “weapon of choice”. Sometimes even a vacuum cleaner. Writing in the book, he says:

“There were moments of rage. It could be a shoe or a stick. As a kid, I thought I’m never going to do this to my kids because look how it makes me feel. I hate it. I just hate it… As a kid, I used to think, ‘How can you love somebody and hit them?’. But then a couple of days later, my dad would be as if nothing had happened and he’d show you so much love and affection. And you’d think, ‘How do you go from that to this?’”

This, he explains in the Sunday Times, was “normal”.

“Because I also knew other British Pakistani families. It wasn’t dissimilar, unfortunately. But there’s no logical reason for that. And when you grow up, it can have a permanent impact.”

Javid is right. I was sometimes hit as a child (thankfully not with a vacuum cleaner!). It was “normal” and for many Pakistani families this is how it was — though it obviously shouldn’t be.

With his mother, Zubaida, at the 2019 Conservative Party Conference.

Then there was his marriage to Laura, another contentious issue.

At 18 he fell in love with a white Christian, Laura, but his parents refused to meet her for two years. They had secretly arranged a marriage for him with his first cousin and were furious with him for refusing to comply. Javid’s mother told him, “All white girls are the same.” Cheating gold-diggers. His parents refused to attend another son’s wedding to a white British woman.

Marrying outside one’s community or race was once a taboo, but not as much these days. One of my cousins is marrying a Moroccan man, the other is marrying a Pakistani woman but from a different city and culture. Pakistani parents hardly bat an eye when their children choose a spouse from a different background, but during my parents’ generation (and for Sajid) it would have been unthinkable.

Sajid Javid’s story is, in many ways, a familiar one: the brutalities and silences of immigrant households, the pressure to conform, the gradual shedding of taboos around marriage, identity and belonging. The irony is that the very experiences that made his parents’ lives hard — language barriers, cultural isolation, racism — are now being reframed by Javid as reasons people like them shouldn’t be allowed in at all, rather than failures of the state to support them once they arrived.

My reflection on this is that Javid’s parents were imperfect, sometimes cruel, often constrained by the world they came from, but they were also resilient, aspirational and deeply human. They didn’t arrive fully formed “good immigrants”; they became so over time, despite the odds being stacked against them.

That, ultimately, is the uncomfortable truth Sajid Javid seems unable (or unwilling?) to articulate: integration is a process. But in modern Britain, has that now become impossible?

The convicted terrorist from Birmingham who is standing in local elections

Former jihadi Shahid Butt

Muslim activist Shahid Butt has decided to run as an independent councillor in Birmingham this year. The decision, by the 60-year-old father-of-five, has raised a few eyebrows, because he has led a “colourful life”. That’s putting it rather mildly. Butt is a convicted terrorist; he was jailed for five years in 1999 for conspiring to bomb the British consulate, an Anglican church and a Swiss-owned hotel in Yemen.

Yemeni prosecutors said the gang that he was part of had been sent to commit violence by Abu Hamza, the notorious hook-handed hate preacher, who was the father of one of the convicted men. Butt claimed he was tortured to extract a confession.

The former jihadi had also been jailed in Birmingham for violence when he was young, as part of a street gang taking on the far right.

Butt will contest the Sparkhill ward, where almost two-thirds of residents are Pakistani Muslims. In a video announcing his candidacy, he said: “With the help of Allah, with your support and with these guys behind me, I know we are going to take this.”

He claims he is a changed man and that he can help “unite” his city. I beg to differ.

In November, when Maccabi Tel Aviv were due to play Aston Villa, he played a prominent role in protests against Israeli football fans, who had been banned from attending anyway due to a decision made by West Midlands Police. Butt urged Muslims to converge on Birmingham to ensure his city was not “desecrated by these vermin and these filth’”, before adding “Muslims are not pacifists. If someone comes into your face, knock his teeth out”.

As for pledging “unity”, he also quoted a passage from the Quran in which Muslims are warned: “Do not take the Jews and the Christians as your friends and providers”. He insisted that these instructions, issued 1400 years ago, are still relevant.

Then there’s the company he keeps. Butt is one of around 20 candidates standing under the umbrella of the Independent Candidates Alliance, fronted by controversial local activists Akhmed Yakoob — a lawyer who has made sexist remarks towards women and is awaiting trial on money laundering charges — and Shakeel Afsar, a local gobshite who protested against LGBT equality lessons being taught to schoolchildren in Birmingham. He was served with a court injunction banning him from protesting around the primary school.

(What kind of person protests outside a primary school???)

Afsar was also a prominent figure in the demonstrations against ‘Lady of Heaven’, a religious film about the prophet Muhammad’s daughter, which was eventually banned from cinema screens thanks to mobs of Muslim men.

“You will have repercussions for your actions. We have been trained from birth that we must defend the honour of our prophet and we will lay our life on the line,” Afsar said outside one cinema.

Their candidature is bad news for Birmingham and yet another disturbing sign that sectarianism has taken hold of parts of Britain.