It’s my birthday today!

As it’s the one time of the year you can be a bit selfish, I’ll be starting the day with a nice brunch before getting my nails done. It’s been four months since I last got a mani-pedi so I think I deserve it.

The main pitfall about a December birthday is that it’s very cold and wet. Plus with it being so close to Christmas, restaurants get booked up quick and people often aren’t available.

This time, my birthday feels different.

Apparently, this was the year of the snake, and much like the snake shedding its skin, 2025 symbolised renewal, release and the process of letting go of whatever no longer fits.

In contrast, the upcoming year of the horse is all about new beginnings and having a clearer sense of direction, after releasing all the toxicity.

I don’t know if I quite buy into stuff like that, but it definitely applies to my current situation.

As regular readers may know, this was a gruelling year. I was made redundant from a full-time job and have since been navigating the freelance life, wondering where my life will go from here on.

Redundancy can leave you feeling rejected and with low self-esteem, even though, rationally, you know it’s not about you — it’s a calculated, business decision.

And if I’m honest, it doesn’t help when people come out with platitudes like “everything happens for a reason” or “you’ll find something better”.

My personal worst is “this will be the best thing that ever happened to you”. Well, it certainly didn’t feel that way at the time. Even if it did turn out to be a blessing in disguise, that’s NOT what someone needs to hear. It doesn’t sound helpful at all.

And enough with the “you need to network”. Yes, I know that. What actually works is when someone makes an intro. A quick text or email that says “You two should meet and talk.” (Thanks Priya!) That’s what opens hidden doors.

Anyway …

Usually I find lists of things people have learned about life slightly smug and know-it-all.

Nevertheless!

I’ve compiled my own version of 38 things (divided in two) I’ve learned this year, and all the things that I’m grateful for.

Please share any that you have in the comments below.

Leave a comment

19 things I’ve learned this year

Go to that social event you’ve been invited to, even when you don’t feel like it. You’ll always be glad you went.

Always carry a packet of tissues.

You become the company you keep, so be wary of who you are giving your time and energy to. Celebrate the small wins.

Exercise. It’s proven that exercise gives you a boost of dopamine and I promise that once you’ve completed the sweaty workout, you’ll feel as though you’ve achieved something huge. Photo by Victor Freitas on Unsplash

Live music always sounds better.

Give someone enough time and they will reveal themselves.

Worrying about the future is pointless, because we just don’t know what’s going to happen (I struggle with this a lot — it’s a work in progress!)

It’s who you know rather than what you know that matters.

Buy a meat thermometer for cooking.

Wear your nicest dresses for no reason, and make sure you get someone to take a picture of you in them.

Never buy an item of clothing thinking you’ll lose weight and fit into it eventually. You don’t! Ditto with shoes — they never give.

Always trust your intuition.

Laser hair removal really works. South Asians are very hairy — yes, even us women!

Go to the toilet when you can.

Always buy frozen vegetables rather than fresh. If, like me, you forget to cook them and they go bad, you’ll feel bad for wasting food.

Try as I might, I can’t travel light.

A daily dose of psyllium husk (isabgol) or chia seeds keeps you regular.

This one might be divisive, but I don’t find solo travelling empowering. Sometimes I have no choice, as I can’t always find someone to come along. But I prefer having someone to share those memories with.

19 things I’m grateful for

Friends who have kept me sane this year — you know who you are. As for the ones who haven’t bothered checking in… I have no words.

London on a sunny day.

My good health.

Having more time to relax and do the things I want.

Travelling to Japan — I only wish I could have stayed there longer. Yours truly in Kyoto.

Learning to swim! I got over my fear of the water this year and finally learned something I’ve been putting off for years.

My salsa classes each week, they never fail to put a smile on my face.

Chocolate.

Hummus.

Olive oil. Fresh pitta dipped in olive oil mixed with za’atar is *chef’s kiss*.

That period on a Sunday morning when no one is around and I can drink my coffee and read the papers in silence. Bliss.

Spending time with my nephew whenever I go back to Oldham. They really do grow up fast.

The Unholy podcast that lands every Friday.

The fabulous women I met on a retreat in Thailand earlier this year. I feel like they’ve been better friends than others whom I’ve known for years.

Melatonin tablets.

Seeing my mum’s cat when I go home, because she’s a big fluffball. Cookie!

My language lessons; my Arabic and Farsi have improved this year.

Janice Turner’s columns in The Times.

My Substack! I’ve honestly loved writing this newsletter each week, it really has kept me going. And thank you to all my subscribers and followers who have been reading my words of wisdom each week!

There won’t be a newsletter next week so I wish you all, in advance, a Merry Christmas!