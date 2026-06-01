Every now and then I come across a story that makes my blood boil.

The recent case of three teenage boys filming themselves gang-raping teenage girls and then getting away with it virtually scot-free is one of those stories.

In the first attack a 15-year-old girl was raped by two of the defendants, both aged 14 at the time.

In the second, the three boys threatened a 14-year-old girl with a knife and two of them took it in turns to rape her while the others encouraged the offending and filmed the assaults.

Their sentences? Southampton Court sentenced each of the two boys to a three-year youth rehabilitation order, while the third was given an 18-month youth rehabilitation order.

Oh, and they paid only £26 in court fees.

Yes, you read that correctly. In this country you’d be charged more for a parking penalty than for gang rape.

The lesson these disgusting boys will have come away with is that they can go around raping and attacking with impunity.

Meanwhile, those poor girls will have suffered not only the humiliation of going through such a brutal ordeal, but also from a judge who has decided that the future of those boys is more important than theirs.

Judge Nicholas Rowland said he had given the boys youth rehabilitation orders rather than jail time because he wanted to avoid “criminalising” the “very young” boys and “support their reintegration into society”. He praised them for their behaviour during the trial.

Well, as long as you turn up to court wearing clean clothes and run a brush through your hair, all is forgiven.

What’s even more telling is the language that has been used.

MP Jess Phillips, the former minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, referred to the teenage girls as “young women”.

Except they weren’t “young women” - they were CHILDREN.

Why are these rapists being presented as children while the girls aren’t?

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Meanwhile, the victims will be scarred for life. One of the girls told BBC Newsnight earlier that she suffered from flashbacks, can’t sleep at night and has difficulty concentrating on her school work. Her father said the attack caused a “lifelong impact” on his daughter.

One of the girls received messages calling her a “slag” after her rape was shared online.

I doubt they’ll ever be able to trust a man or have a healthy loving relationship ever again.

Although the judgment is now being reviewed by the Attorney General, the whole thing is a farce.

How on earth was the welfare of the boys prioritised before the girls?

How on earth do we live in a world where children this young can do something this cruel to their peers?

Some have blamed it on the ubiquity of online porn, particularly the harcore type.

A report by the Children’s Commissioner found that the average age at which children first view pornography is now 13. Just over a quarter had first viewed it by the age of 11 and 10 percent by the age of nine. Young people spoke about the pressure they felt to view hardcore pornography, much of which depicts degrading acts and violence against women.

French rape survivor Gisele Pelicot saluted the courage of the young girls for speaking out. But she worries about the precedent this case is setting.

“I believe that, today, rape is being considered rather banal,” she told Sky News. “They just think, oh well, it’s not important. No, rape is a crime, it must be recognised in that way.” Minors aged 13 or 14, she added, “already know what they are doing and they are responsible”.

What this case exposes is not just a failure of sentencing, but a deeper failure of society to confront what is happening to children who are being raised in an environment saturated with violent pornography and normalised misogyny.

And girls’ lives increasingly don’t seem to matter.

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Has the world forgotten about Afghan girls and women?

In May, a BBC News headline read: ‘Selling children to survive: Afghan fathers forced to make impossible choices’.

Except they weren’t selling their children, they were selling their daughters into child marriage and domestic slavery.

The article was framed primarily around the heartbreak of the men selling them, rather than the abuse and exploitation of the girls.

To find out more about this practice of selling girls, I interviewed three women from Kandahar province in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, poverty has worsened dramatically, pushing millions deeper into hunger and insecurity.

Far from a recent phenomenon, however, selling daughters is an old Afghan tradition. The difference now is that the Taliban has legally endorsed this practice.

But the world is deaf to the plight of Afghan girls and women.

You can read the full piece below.

Carol Vorderman vs Reform UK

As you may or may not know, this month’s by-election in Makerfield could determine the UK’s future political leadership.

The surprise resignation of the Labour Party’s MP, Josh Simons, could pave the way for the Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to get elected. If he wins, he could topple the prime minister, Keir Starmer.

The stakes are high.

Which is probably why former Countdown star Carol Vorderman has now waded in.

Last week, I reported that the broadcaster made a personal and direct appeal to the women of Makerfield over comments made by Reform UK’s candidate in the by-election.

Robert Kenyon’s resurfaced social media posts, she claimed, show a “pattern” of comments about women.

A series of crude and sexually explicit social media posts from Mr Kenyon have resurfaced since he was selected as his party’s candidate, including one endorsing a graphic remark made about Vorderman.

She highlights a number of Kenyon’s historic posts, including comments about women’s rugby players, suggestions women “can’t drive” or referee football matches, and a post in which he stated: “I’m sexist, sorry but I am.”

She also referenced his anti-abortion comments made by Mr Kenyon in 2022.

Reform said it was standing by its candidate, and responded by calling Vorderman a “bad faith actor”.

Commentator Paul Embery thinks it’s a witch hunt.

He writes:

“What we are seeing is character assassination, an attempt to convince voters in Makerfield that the Reform candidate isn’t fit to represent them on the green benches, not because his arguments are defective or he has committed serious impropriety, but because he is morally a Very Bad Human Being.

I was in Makerfield on Friday and some women brought up (without being prompted) Kenyon’s old comments. They agreed with Vorderman’s verdict that the posts are indicative of his views about women.

What do you think? Is the whole thing an “over-reaction”? Or is this indicative or a wider problem in the Reform Party?