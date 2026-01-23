Brooklyn Beckham with his parents, Victoria and David.

Look. It’s the only thing anyone seems to be talking about this week, and I had to give my two cents worth. No, not Davos or Trump’s absurd Board of “Peace” to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, but, er, Brooklyn Beckham and his very public decision to cut ties with his family.

In a 6-page bombshell post on Instagram, the eldest Beckham son spilled the tea on the ongoing feud between him and his mum and dad, Victoria and David. The 26-year-old claimed his parents had been “controlling” narratives in the press about his family and tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. Many of the claims related to the young couple’s wedding — from the dress drama to Victoria allegedly hijacking the first dance. Mum “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” apparently.

The internet has gone wild with the “danced… on me” line. What does that even mean??? We need to see the wedding tape!

There have been lots of rumours within media circles about “Brand Beckham” for years, and how things weren’t so perfect behind the scenes. There’s so much to unpack and I don’t wish to go into everything here, so I suggest you read this fantastic interpretation of Brooklyn’s post.

Brooklyn’s Instagram post.

What I want to focus on is how, beneath the headlines and wedding fallouts, this is a familiar tale for South Asians: a son trying to side with his wife, a mother refusing to loosen her grip, and a family struggling to accept that love is not about control.

Many online commentators were suggesting it must be easy for someone like Brooklyn to cut ties with his parents, and how ungrateful this nepo child is when his parents gave him everything! They fed him, clothed him, educated him, what more does he want? One Asian woman I was speaking to earlier this week said something along those lines. And it really is a desi thing to say.

In our culture, parents are often equated to gods; they know best and can do no wrong. This creates the unspoken rule of never questioning what they say. The idea is so deeply ingrained in us from childhood and we must forever be grateful to our parents. I agree that parents do a lot for their children, but a lot of that, feeding, clothing, and providing shelter, is the bare minimum. And excuse me but… children didn’t ask to be born.

As for, cutting ties with your parents is so easy, well actually it isn’t. Cutting off contact is the last resort, but has to be done when one has abusive or toxic family members. I have a few friends who had to do this when they were young and they were still suffering from the consequences of this decision several years later. It’s not easy.

A while ago, one of my relatives hit rock bottom after a divorce and other health issues. He had to return to his parents’ home, and it was only after therapy that he could see how enmeshed and controlling the family dynamics truly were. After finding a supportive partner, he has made the heartbreaking but necessary decision to cut ties with neatly everyone.

Whenever such issues arise, the first comment is usually to blame the wife. She is the one who’s poisoned the son against his family, as though he has no mind of his own. Yes, that can happen in controlling relationships. Often, as is the case with my relative (and perhaps Brooklyn) it takes an outsider to help you realise that your own family dynamics are fucked up. Seeing your partner and how they interact with their family makes you realise, shit, is that how families are supposed to be?

This brings me to the broader dynamics between South Asian mothers, their sons, and their daughters-in-law — relationships shaped by deep-rooted patriarchal traditions and codependency.

We’ve all heard the term “mummy’s boy.” In South Asian households, it carries a very different weight. It’s not just harmless closeness between mother and son. It can be an entire family structure, one in which the son remains emotionally tethered to his mother into adulthood, and the woman he marries is expected to adjust around that. And if the son dares to take his wife’s side, well, he’s clearly under the thumb. Or she’s using black magic to control him. Seriously, I have heard these things!

This is not a topic South Asian families like to confront. Too often, it’s dismissed as “culture,” or “how things have always been.” But scratch the surface and you find outdated expectations, unexamined trauma, and deep insecurity. In families where a mother is overly protective and controlling, and an adult son who relies on her for emotional validation and decision-making, boundaries barely exist. Psychologists call it enmeshment. In real life, it’s a marriage with three people in it.

For women married into such families, speaking up is rarely an option. Many don’t tell their own parents what they’re going through, let alone friends. There’s fear of shame, of being told they’re overreacting, of being labelled “difficult” or (my favourite word) “ungrateful.” In extreme cases, there’s the threat of being disowned.

Wives in enmeshed households often live in a state of constant negotiation. They are expected to maintain the peace — all while being monitored, criticised, or undermined. Over time, this chips away at a woman’s confidence. She begins to doubt her instincts, her worth, even her right to be upset. I know many highly accomplished desi women who are killing it career wise, but at home their voices are silenced to maintain harmony. But it’s not harmonious at all.

Across generations, we’ve perfected the art of not talking about hard things, which then shows up in other relationships — romantic ones, for example. Keeping the peace often means erasing yourself.

Which brings me back to Brooklyn Beckham. Strip away the celebrity, and what remains is a son trying to draw boundaries, a wife cast — fairly or not — as the disruptor, and parents struggling to accept that love does not entitle you to control your children.

Love from parents should be unconditional but in so many South Asian families, love sometimes feels conditional. Strip away the celebrity, and the Beckham saga is familiar to us. Except we don’t call it dysfunction. We call it tradition.

I’ve been nominated for an award!

Each year, the women’s rights charity IKWRO hosts the True Honour Awards to celebrate incredible individuals and organisations that have taken a stand against “honour” based abuse.

This year, I’m pleased (and surprised!) to announce that I’ve been nominated! I feel very humbled to be included. I don’t think I’ve done anywhere near as much as others in this space, which makes this nomination especially meaningful.

Still, I’m looking forward to meeting the inspiring people at the awards ceremony in March.

