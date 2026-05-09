Good morning readers.

It’s been a while hasn’t it!

I moved back to the north from London last month to start my new job as politics reporter at the Manchester Evening News. With local elections coming up you can imagine just how busy I was, so I didn’t have much time to decompress and write a dedicated newsletter for you all.

Now that the elections are over, you’ll be happy to learn that normal services will resume.

I may share a few interesting work tidbits here for readers.

Anyway. No sooner had I unpacked and started than I was asked to write a few analytical pieces on the region.

The first was reporting on the state of politics in my hometown of Oldham. Spoiler alert: it’s not great. Death threats to the council leader, politicians having their cars set on fire and councillors arguing about genocide in Gaza. The small town is a gift that keeps on giving.

You can read it here.

For the second piece I travelled to all ten boroughs of Greater Manchester to find out how people feel about politics. No mean feat, let me tell you.

Now I love talking to people, finding out about their lives, what they think, etc. I’ve done many vox pops in my career but this may be the first time in my life where so many people were angry. Angry with the state of this country; with politicians; with the astronomical cost of living coupled with stagnant wages, and a bleak future for the next generation.

You can read the full piece here.

Local governments, in particular, are seen as dysfunctional and unable to carry out basic duties, like collecting bins or fixing potholes, all while council tax continues to rise.

The performance of local authorities should have been at the heart of these elections. Yet it was evident that Labour was being judged by its record in national government – and many people were simply dissatisfied on both the left and right.

The party has been almost decimated in councils, hemorrhaging support to Green and Reform. The former picked up a lot of the youth and Muslim vote, particularly over the Gaza war. The latter mainly gained in white working areas which felt neglected by several parties over decades.

All this comes as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention.

Reform leader Nigel Farage has hailed this as a “historic shift”, calling it a “reshaping of British politics”. Meanwhile, Green Party leader Zack Polanski said two-party politics was “dead and buried”, which is probably true.

Despite some calls for Keir Starmer to resign as Labour leader, the prime minister said he will not step down and “plunge the country into chaos”. We shall see how long he will cling on for.

Who could replace Starmer? The answer may lie here, up in the north. When I was speaking to residents, Andy Burnham’s name came up unprompted several times. The Greater Manchester Mayor is probably the most popular Labour politician – many voters here think he has done a good job bringing in much-needed investment to Manchester. Can he replicate that success in Westminster?

Whatever happens, politics certainly won’t be boring around here.

Britain is divided more than ever. People are segregating themselves further socially, creating an “us vs them” mentally. I can’t see it getting better any time soon.

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Why we must challenge antisemitism in Muslim communities

The stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green last month is the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents in the UK.

Since Hamas’s October 7 attacks, and following Israel’s war in Gaza, a disturbing wave of antisemitism has surged globally. In the UK, the deadliest attack came on Yom Kippur last year, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. When two worshippers were killed outside Heaton Park synagogue in north Manchester, the nation’s Jews feared it would not be the only terrorist attack.

More than six months on, that has proven to be the case.

The attacks, which also include the torching of ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity, has led Prime Minister Keir Starmer to call antisemitism a “crisis”, and there are suggestions that Iran might be behind some of them. You can read my piece for Middle East Uncovered here for more details.

Britain’s Jews are now wondering whether this is still a safe country for them. Although there have been words of condemnation, they are no longer sufficient.

Such words ring hollow if no meaningful, decisive action is taken to combat antisemitism, as well as the climate that has allowed it to fester.

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I’ve previously written about antisemitism in Muslim communities. It’s our worse kept secret. It’s always been there, I’ve grown up hearing it. Over the years, however, the problem has got significantly worse.

There are some who insist that they are only “anti-Zionist” or merely speaking out against the actions of Israel.

“We don’t hate Jews, it’s the Zionists we don’t like”, they say, which is still problematic because the majority of British Jews believe in a Jewish homeland.

Then there are the pro-Palestinian marches, which have been a regular feature across British streets since 2023.

I don’t believe the protests are inherently antisemitic and it is perfectly legitimate to criticise the actions of the IDF in Gaza. Yet some of the chants and placards displayed at these demonstrations have crossed the line from expressing legitimate political views into antisemitism.

As Manchester resident Yehudis Fletcher once said to me: “We’re in a weird dystopia where the people who are deeply ideologically committed to ‘being kind’ don’t understand that ‘globalize the intifada’ means stabbing people outside their places of worship on Yom Kippur”.

Antisemitism is deeply embedded in sections of the left, but even more so amongst British Muslims. Birmingham-based political activist Akhmed Yakoob, who is behind the city’s ‘independent alliance’ was filmed claiming “Zionists control everything”. It’s easy to dismiss him as a crank, but his comments are shared by too many Muslims.

Speak about these antisemitic attacks and it’s shocking (though not entirely surprising) how many people tell me that they’re “false flag operations”, probably orchestrated by Mossad to cause chaos.

Baroness Falkner, former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, who is a British Muslim born in Pakistan, raised this issue in The Times recently.

“Many Muslims in Britain appear entirely alienated from the plight of Jews when attacked,” she wrote. “This silence speaks volumes.”

Indeed it does.