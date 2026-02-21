An Afghan woman begs by the side of the road.

Just when you think life couldn’t get more difficult for women in Afghanistan, the Taliban find new ways of showing just how much they hate women. Yes, they really do hate women. How else to explain their vile behaviour?

Ever since they seized power nearly five years ago, following the withdrawal of the US troops, the Taliban have imposed draconian laws based on conservative Deobandi Islam bound up with Pashtunwali, the strict Pashtun code of conduct that emphasises the importance of honour above all.

Women and girls are collateral damage, stripped of their basic rights and freedoms to the point where they have been eliminated from public life.

Girls are forbidden from going to school. Women must wear the all-enveloping burqa. They can’t go to work, resorting to begging on the streets for food and money (where’s the honour in that???). Beauty salons have been shut down. Women can’t be treated by male doctors so they’re living shorter, less healthy lives.

Each week it seemed like the Taliban were coming out with yet more ways to punish women simply for existing.

Now, they’ve published a new penal code enshrining some of the most backward practices into Afghan law.

Signed by the supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the 90-page criminal code includes archaic provision, including different punishments based on whether the offender is deemed “free” or “slave”.

It has granted religious leaders immunity from criminal prosecution (there’s a shock) and sets out the harshest punishments for those of the lower class.

Most alarming of all is how spousal beatings are classified as ta’zir – discretionary punishment – rather than a criminal act. A husband may strike his wife and children freely, provided the violence doesn’t leave visible bone fractures or open wounds.

Phew. They’re not completely barbaric then…

Even where serious injury can be proven, the maximum sentence is just 15 days in prison.

However, the law is written in such a way that it will be virtually impossible to prove any wrongdoing.

For instance, a woman complaining about her husband must present her wounds in person to a male judge while remaining fully veiled and accompanied by a male guardian. That guardian will most likely be the husband who beat her up.

Wives have nowhere to hide. Article 34 says that a woman who goes to her parents’ home without her husband’s permission, even to escape violence, faces up to three months in prison. Family members who shelter her face the same sentence.

The new code dismantles the legal protections put in place under Afghanistan’s previous governments. A 2009 law had criminalised forced marriage, rape and gender-based violence, setting prison terms of three months to a year for domestic abuse. That’s all gone.

And yet under Article 23, insulting Taliban leaders carries 20 lashes and six months in prison – a higher prison sentence than if a man beat up his wife.

The international community’s response has been disjointed and toothless, often prioritising political agendas over gender equality.

Earlier this week I was invited to a dinner, where I was speaking to an Afghan woman who came to the UK as a child. She remembers her dad being beaten up by the Talibs for not growing a beard or for listening to the radio. Her mother, meanwhile, was hit for wearing white shoes.

“I’m angry at the women’s rights activists who don’t raise a voice for Afghan women,” she told me.

I don’t blame her. Afghan women really have been betrayed by the world and no one seems to be doing anything about it.

But what really sickens me is the “Talibros” who go to the country and whitewash the Taliban’s actions.

Take Addison Pierre Maalouf, an American YouTuber who posted footage to his two million followers of him playing with a pair of Afghan girls. He describes one of them as “already an amazing mother”, because she cleans his clothes. Not only is this sexualising children but he’s exploiting them to sanitise the Taliban’s brutality.

In another video, he and his companions visit a women’s market, and point out all the women they can see. “And they’re talking! Look, they’re talking,” Maalouf says, feigning shock to his bearded companion. “Well, I remember seeing ‘Taliban bans women from speaking,’ ” he continues, referring to a headline he read about Afghanistan.

The suggestion is that Western media has exaggerated the plight of Afghan women, that it’s all propaganda.

And people do believe it. A woman I know on Instagram messaged me a few weeks ago, responding to a story I put out about Afghan girls being denied education. She said it was all lies because of the videos she’s seen online and what her Afghan acquaintances have told her.

This is what erasure looks like. Afghan women are not confused, and they are not exaggerating. They are being systematically stripped of autonomy while the world scrolls past. My heart breaks for them.

History will not be kind to the Taliban, but it will be even less kind to those who looked at this and just shrugged.

The ugly side to America’s Next Top Model

Wanna be on top? That was the catchphrase of America’s Next Top Model, arguably the best reality TV show to EVER exist!

I know I’m not the only millennial who was obsessed with this show, hosted by former model Tyra Banks. It was quintessential viewing for us fashion-hungry teens, who learnt how to “smize” (smile with your eyes, darling) and how to “booty-tooch”, a modelling pose in which you stick out your bum to accentuate your curves. Though the show has ended (there were 24 seasons from 2003 to 2018), it’s still very much in our psyche, partly thanks to the endless reviews on YouTube.

It made for good television, but now 'Reality Check: America's Next Top Model', Netflix’s three-part documentary, analyses the toxic culture that was commonplace on the modelling contest.

Looking back at it through modern lens, you realise just how problematic certain elements were. Sexual harassment, body shaming, blackfacing, it’s all in there.

Whitney Thompson became the show’s first plus-size winner in 2008. Only now have I discovered that she was a size 6, equivalent to a UK size 10. TEN! That’s hardly “plus size”! But it just goes to show you how warped our perspective was.

Then there’s Shandi’s disturbing experience. In cycle two, while the girls were on an assignment in Milan, 21-year-old Shandi drank two bottles of wine and blacked out, before finding a male model having sex with her. This was all filmed and aired, then she was publicly shamed for it. Not one person, be it Tyra or the producers, thought this was all wrong. In the end, Shandi was described as the “girl who cheated” when she was actually assaulted.

Keenyah, in cycle four, complained about a male model touching her on the set of a photo shoot, which made her visibly uncomfortable. Instead of asking if she was okay, the judges simply replied that she had to find a way to handle it.

And let’s not forget the makeovers. In cycle six, Danielle was pressured into removing the gap between her two front teeth, because “no one is going to book you” looking like that. Remarkably, in season 15, Tyra sent one of the girls to a dentist to get a gap in her teeth widened!

Now we know that the fashion industry is brutal. But Tyra Banks claimed one of the main reasons for creating this show was to challenge the norms in the industry and to show how diverse beauty can be. Instead, and disappointingly, she only reinforced the status quo.

In my view, Banks comes off horribly in this. She’s quick to take credit for masterminding ANTM, but she doesn’t really takes accountability for any of the show’s failures despite having profited from the series in a big way.

This week I recommend…

Did you know that 50 percent of Samurais were women? No me neither. Most of us have had heard the stories about these fearless Japanese warriors and their epic battles. But at the British Museum’s new Samurai exhibition, we learn that they were more complex that we initially thought. I certainly wasn’t expecting to see Darth Vader’s costume on display – creator George Lucas was clearly inspired by the samurai for Star Wars. The exhibition is available until May.