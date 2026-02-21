Off The Record With Iram

Off The Record With Iram

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mohammed Amin's avatar
Mohammed Amin
2d

The Taliban are of course loathesome scum. If you wanted to damage the image of Islam, you would find it hard to find a more useful group of people to assist you in doing that.

What I find dispiriting is the number of British Muslims who cannot bring themselves to criticise the Taliban.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Iram Ramzan
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Iram Ramzan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture